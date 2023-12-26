Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. 767,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,033. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.