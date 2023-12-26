Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 408,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,804. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

