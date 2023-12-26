Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $424.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $337.69 and a one year high of $427.61. The firm has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

