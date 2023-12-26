Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 4.6%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 190,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 630,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

