O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 352,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

