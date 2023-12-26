Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,512. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $511.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

