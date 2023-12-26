Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $475,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

