Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.34. 540,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,499. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.