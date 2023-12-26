Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 531,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,294. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

