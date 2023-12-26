NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 1,280,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.