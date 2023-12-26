General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.72. 171,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.