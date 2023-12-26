Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after purchasing an additional 427,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 203,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,328. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

