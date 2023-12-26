NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 2,595,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,199,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

