Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,600 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 325.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 266.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 408,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,623. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. Analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

