RDA Financial Network Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $467.34. 150,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.34 and a 200 day moving average of $456.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.