RDA Financial Network Decreases Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RDA Financial Network owned 1.26% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 11,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

