RDA Financial Network Acquires 571 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $80.73.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

