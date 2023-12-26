RDA Financial Network Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 389,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,722. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

