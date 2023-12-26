RDA Financial Network Acquires 730 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. 1,243,196 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.