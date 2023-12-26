RDA Financial Network Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.84. 1,668,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,413. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

