RDA Financial Network Has $981,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,935. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

