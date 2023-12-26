RDA Financial Network Purchases 928 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 874,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

