RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,834. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

