Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

