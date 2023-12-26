iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Reduced by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

