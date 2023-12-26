Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

