Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,736 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

