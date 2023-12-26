LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $851,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %
QCOM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 747,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $145.43.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
