Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 65.0% in the third quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $156.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,205. The stock has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

