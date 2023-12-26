Holland Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Altria Group accounts for about 0.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. 1,022,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

