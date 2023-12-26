Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Lessened by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. 925,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

