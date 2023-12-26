Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 2,404,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,788,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

