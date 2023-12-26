Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.