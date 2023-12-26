Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 988,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,010. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

