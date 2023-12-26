Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 10,838 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

AMLP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 495,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,825. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

