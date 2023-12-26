Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck VietnamETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4,576.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS VNM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 293,511 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

