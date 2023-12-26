Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock remained flat at $36.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 692,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,421. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

