Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.61. 356,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $202.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

