Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,587 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.