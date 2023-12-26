Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.76

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 84551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
