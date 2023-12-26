Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $287.23

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.23 and last traded at $287.23, with a volume of 2626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $1,808,262.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,348,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,669,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

