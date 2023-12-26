Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.12

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 434359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.