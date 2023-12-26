Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 163,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,966. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$558.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.96.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

