Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 163,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,966. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$558.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.96.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 earnings per share for the current year.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
