Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.11

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 12826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.993 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,815,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

