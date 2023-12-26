Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.11

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 12826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.17.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.993 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
