Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.66

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.38, with a volume of 66159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.