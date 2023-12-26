Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.88

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 22936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

