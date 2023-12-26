CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.87

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 578825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

