TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.18

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 37461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.53%.

In other TFS Financial news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $210,926.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,883 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $210,926.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,641 shares of company stock valued at $990,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

