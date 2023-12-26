Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.77

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 199110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.24.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 3,560,697 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,899,421 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 1,327,742 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

