Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.57

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1009099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

